HBO Possibly Producing College Version of Hard Knocks for Penn State, Alabama, Washington, & Arizona State

Social media has created a culture that presents a craze that leaves fans desiring more content than ever. Fans can download an app and have instant access to some of their favorite athletes, celebrities, and public figures. They can send out a tweet or comment on an Instagram post and have a dialogue with the very people they admire, an opportunity they never would have had two decades ago.

This desire for content from fans, and users alike has created is a culture where all-access series are available in abundance.

ESPN recently announced they will be airing a four-part all-access series on college football behemoth Alabama. They will be covering the day to day duties of the dynasty through their fall camp in preparation for the 2019-20 football season.

There are reports that ESPN+ will air an 18 show series that will chronicle former LSU signal-caller Les Miles transition to the University of Kansas.

Then, of course, the show that aired its second episode last night, Hard Knocks, which takes an in-depth behind the scenes look into the daily happenings of NFL training camp of different NFL franchises each year.

So there is plenty of all-access content available year-round for fans who are constantly wanting to see what their favorite athletes, programs, and coaches are doing at all times.

There are now reports that there will be an attempt to make a college version of the HBO series that has become so popular.

Arizona State Rivals site DevilsDigest.com first tweeted about this Monday night.

HBO has chosen four college programs to run a Hard Knocks like show later in the season. ASU will be featured during the week of home game versus Washington State who was also chosen for the show along with Penn State and Alabama. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 13, 2019

Theo Lawson of Spokesman.com offered further details of what exactly the show will be.

“The show is expected to include many of the same elements as “Hard Knocks” – the unfiltered, uncut reality show that follows one NFL team through training camp every season, offering behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews. “Hard Knocks,” which has teamed with NFL Films, is currently airing its 14th season, this year featuring the Oakland Raiders.

According to a Spokesman-Review source, HBO has already held preliminary discussions about bringing a repurposed, shortened version of the “Hard Knocks” show to WSU, though talks are ongoing and no contracts have been signed. The source did indicate there’s a strong chance the show would be headed to WSU at some point during the regular season.”

Sean Fitz, who covers Penn State for 247 Sports also tweeted about Penn States involvement in the series.

Penn State statement on Lions participating in possible Hard Knocks-like show: "As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved." — Sean Fitz (@seanfitz247) August 13, 2019

This series has the potential to be as captivating for high level Division 1 football in the same way Hard Knocks has been for the NFL, and Last Chance U has been for junior college football.

This is a chance for the Arizona State, Washington, Penn State, and Alabama fans alike to all gain in-depth access to heir favorite programs in a way they have never had the chance before.

As of right now, everything is preliminary as no contracts have been signed and things appear to still be in a conceptual stage. There was previously a show that chronicled college football, it was called A Season With which like Hard Knocks followed a team through camp, but the last season it aired was 2017, and the reason for stopping was cited as, “This series presents unique challenges for both the team and network. Finding the right team, at the right time, prepared to grant unlimited access when it matters most—in-season—is not an easy task.”

It appears this potential series has legs, content crazed fans, will just have to be patient to see if it all comes to fruition.

