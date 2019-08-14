Looks like Amber Rose has decided to cancel her annual SlutWalk this year. It she seems to be dealing with all kinds of problems and betrayals in her personal life.

In an unforeseen Instagram post the model known as Muva Rosebud explained that she’s been dealing with “fake friends” who’ve done everything from stolen jewelry and money from her to sleeping “with my BF’s behind my back.” Needless to say when you’re as famous as Rose has become in the past few years you’ll have people close to you not only hate on your success, but also look for a quick come up in any way, shape or form as Muva explained.

“Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no fucking reason) only to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) smh That Phone call cost me $168,000…”

After getting all kinds of things off her chest and stating she’d rather be with family and friends as she goes through her pregnancy, Amber finally ended things with a PSA about her controversial feminist movement.

“P.S This is also why I’m not having my Slutwalk this year…. Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace.”

We can’t be mad at that as peace of mind is ultimately one of the most important things a person can have especially when dealing with a pregnancy. Still, any feminist movement is important especially in the age of Trump.

No word yet on whether or not anyone will pick up the baton that Rose put down, but if someone should they’d better have the thick skin that Muva proved to have when shamed and slandered for starting this controversial movement.

Check out the post below and let us know your thoughts on the SlutWalk cancellation.

Amber Rose Announces She’s Canceling Her ‘SlutWalk’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

