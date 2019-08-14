Roddy Ricch has some explaining to do. According to reports he was booked for getting physical with his lady friend.

TMZ ran a story claiming he was recently arrested for putting hands on his girlfriend. While he has yet to comment on the matter the celebrity news site says he got into a heated argument with her that quickly turned physical on Sunday, August 11. A call, presumably made by the unnamed woman, was made to local police who arrested him. He now faces felony domestic violence charges. Luckily she did not need medical attention.

While the “Down Below” rapper has yet to achieve national stardom he has made a name for himself on the West Coast Rap scene. The Compton native was featured on Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle” and is rumored to be working on a track with Drake.

Photo: Getty

Roddy Ricch Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

