Cardi B Interviews Bernie Sanders About The USA’s Struggle Economy [Video]

Cardi B is really about that political life. She recently sat down with Bernie Sanders to see what his intentions truly are if he does get into office.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Bronx Bombshell recently sat down with the presidential hopeful for a one on one interview. While she has been transparent in her support of the Brooklyn native Bardi addressed some very hard questions that reflect the day to day struggles of middle Americans.

In the clip she asks specifically about the cost of living and how that deeply cuts into a lot of citizen’s net take home pay. “What are we gonna do about wages in America? When I was not famous, I just felt like no matter how many jobs I get, I wasn’t able to make ends meet” she explained. Sanders agreed saying many in this country are “earning what I consider to be starvation wages”. He also stated that his plan would “make it easier for workers to join unions so they can sit down and engage in collective bargaining”.

You ca see the clip in its’ entirety below.

Photo: Prince Williams

