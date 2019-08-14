‘Lies Of Leaving Neverland’ Aims To Poke Holes In Michael Jackson Accuser’s Story

The explosive Leaving Neverland documentary highlighted the lives of two men who claim they were abused by Michael Jackson at his sprawling Neverland ranch when they were children. In the wake of the airing of the documentary and claims from the estate of Jackson that the men were lying, a new video titled Lies of Leaving Neverland aims to poke holes in the claims made by the men.

The Blast reports:

Wade Robson was videotaped for a 2016 deposition as part of his lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s companies, and pieces of it have just been released in a video pointing out all the alleged flaws and issues with Robson and James Safechuck’s accusations against the singer.

The video, which has been posted online under the title “Lies of Leaving Neverland,” is a direct attack on the validity of “Leaving Neverland,” the documentary about Robson and Safechuck’s claims they were abused by Michael Jackson.

The video says “Leaving Neverland” is filled with “provable lies, conflicting accounts, contradictions, staged reshoots, faked scenes, reconstructed memories, critical information omissions, manipulated news clips, discredited source material” and that “key motives” are ignored.

The video is around 30 minutes long and lays out what its makers believe are key holes in the accusers’ stories.

To view Lies of Leaving Neverland, click here.

Photo: WENN

