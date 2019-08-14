A$AP Rocky Found Guilty But Will Not Serve Jail Time

A$AP Rocky, was charged after an altercation of him fighting a man, Mustafa Jafari,19, in Sweden went viral in July. He pleaded not guilty and insisted he was defending himself. Jafari was not charged or jailed. A$AP Rocky, was found guilty in his ongoing assault case. However, A$AP, while prosecutors wanted the court to sentence him to six months, he is not going back to jail. He was arrested after an altercation and caused him to spend more than three weeks in jail and he waited for Sweden to decide if they would charge him.

While he was behind bars, a few celebrities pulled strings with the White House to try to convince Sweden to release him. Since they did get Donald Trump’s attention, Sweden still denied. Other celebrities also signed a petition to free Rocky, after there were reports that he was being held in harsh conditions.

Once Sweden decided to charge him, he went on trial in the beginning of this month. He was allowed to return to the U.S. until a verdict was given, he has now been found guilty. He at his first concert since being released, that he was hoping his verdict was not going to be what it is.

