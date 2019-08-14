Jay-Z’s Camp Says Hov Did Speak With Colin Kaepernick, But Not About Deal With NFL

When it was announced yesterday (August 13) by the New York Times that Jay-Z’s Roc Nation was teaming up with the NFL fans were a bit skeptical. As part of the deal, the NFL would contribute to the league’s social just program as well as Inspire Change. That all sounded good, but everyone was wondering if Colin Kaepernick was involved, or if Hov spoke to the QB before signing on the dotted line. Jay-Z said he did according to TMZ. Kap’s attorney responded swiftly shooting down that claim stating his client did not speak with the rapper/mogul.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation Partner with NFL for Music, Social Justice Campaign https://t.co/mvErGSU9c7 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 14, 2019

Wednesday (August 14) at the Roc Nation offices, Jay-Z and Roger Goodell discussed the partnership in front of 30 invited media members the celeb gossip reports. When speaking about Kap, Jay spoke on Kaepernick and other players kneeling.

“I think that we forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice so in that case this is a success — this is the next thing. There’s two parts of protest: the protest, and then there’s a company or individual saying ‘I hear you, what do we do next?’ For me it’s about actionable items, what are we gonna do about it?”

Goodell also chimed in speaking on Kap’s current situation not being on an NFL roster adding that “any team” can sign him. Both Goodell and Jay-Z claimed that they talked to Kaepernick ahead of the announcement of the partnership. As stated above, Kap’s attorney Mark Geragos said Colin didn’t speak with Hov. Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa also doubled down on those claims in Tweet sharing a Variety article.

THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion 👉🏽 https://t.co/TWmoXS4JVJ pic.twitter.com/2bjSIEtnjQ — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 14, 2019

Jay-Z’s camp has responded stating that he did speak with Colin with the last 48 hours, but the conversation was not about the deal.

