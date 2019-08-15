Eric Reid Checks Jay-Z Over Roc Nation & NFL Partnership, Kap Shows Love #EricReid

Eric Reid, a safety for the Carolina Panthers, has stood as one of a handful of Black NFL players who have followed Colin Kaepernick in peaceful protests of social and racial injustice in America. After news of Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL and some comments he made in defense of the move, Reid took to Twitter to single out a quote made by the Brooklyn mogul.

“These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career,” Reid wrote in the caption of a retweet from Sportscenter’s Twitter account that featured Jay-Z’s quote which read, “[E]verybody knows I agree with what you’re saying [in Kaepernick’s underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? … [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job?”

These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career. https://t.co/LFBZpbj2tw — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) August 15, 2019

A quick look on Reid’s Twitter feed shows that Kaepernick recognized Reid for his solidarity, and gave him glowing words to illustrate his thanks.

“You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement. You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it!” Kap wrote to Reid, coupled with a video of the pair working out together on a football field.

You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement. You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it! @E_Reid35 And to the people – I see you, I hear you and I love you! Thank you for having my back!!!✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kBJ1SCBYIq — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 15, 2019

And Reid is still standing with his brother despite the requisite heat that’s sure to come as a result.

Jay-Z doesn’t need the NFL’s help 2 address social injustices. It was a money move 4 him & his music business. The NFL gets 2 hide behind his black face 2 try to cover up blackballing Colin. #NeoColonialism https://t.co/tO49a1JC2c — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) August 15, 2019

