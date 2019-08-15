Howard County police released video Wednesday from June of two males taking the tires and rims off a car in Ellicott City.

Howard County Police released dash video which occurred on June 22 that caught two suspects who they believe are responsible for at least some of the over 50 tire and rim robberies in the last year.

The video is from an apartment complex parking lot on the 3100 block of Wheaton Way.

The suspects were driving what appears to be a 2017-2018 black Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Howard County Police Search For Super-Fast Tire Thieves was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com