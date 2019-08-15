CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Howard County Police Search For Super-Fast Tire Thieves

Handcuffs featured image

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Howard County police released video Wednesday from June of two males taking the tires and rims off a car in Ellicott City.

Howard County Police released dash video which occurred on June 22 that caught two suspects who they believe are responsible for at least some of the over 50 tire and rim robberies in the last year.

The video is from an apartment complex parking lot on the 3100 block of Wheaton Way.

The suspects were driving what appears to be a 2017-2018 black Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:Fox Baltimore

 

Howard County Police Search For Super-Fast Tire Thieves was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close