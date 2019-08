During a session of Jordan’s game “Gimme 5!” a debate broke out between him and Lore’l. Basically, the argument stemmed from a common question, “Where Are You From?” When asked this question it can be answered in different ways. Does this mean where you born or where you were raised? The debate continued throughout the show and even after the show.

Join in on the convo and give your perspective below…

