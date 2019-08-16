Everything We Know About HBCU Student Javaon Ousley Who Was Killed In Alabama Police Shooting

A community is outraged after Alabama A&M University student, Javaon Ousley, 19, was killed by a police officer on Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln, Florida. His family is demanding answers.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

Lakisha Ousley, Javaon Ousley’s mother, said to Alabama.com: “He was outgoing, friendly. He wasn’t a bad child. He didn’t get in no trouble. He was ready to go to college and get him a degree.” Ouslet graduated from Winterboro High School, a Talladega County school in 2018 and was about to start his second year at Alabama A&M University.

The shooting reportedly happened at a basketball court near the housing complex where she and her son lived.

“When I pulled up, they had him on the sheets,” Lakisha said. “I don’t know what happened to my son. I’m still trying to figure that out.”

WAAY reports, “Investigators say Javaon Ousley shot an off-duty police officer in the arm Tuesday afternoon.” Police claimed the officer will be placed on paid administrative duty when returns to work.

It is not clear what lead up to the altercation. However, Carroll Watson, the mayor of Lincoln, told WAAY 31 Ousley met up with a woman he met on Facebook to sell something.

The City of Lincoln Police Department released a statement saying no female officers, female informant or undercover officers were involved in the shooting, saying this due “In response to multiple false rumors and unacceptable death threats directed towards our officers and their families.”

The statement continued, “We hope this will help inform the public to the facts that we are able to provide at this time. We look forward to a full and transparent investigation into the facts of this critical incident. Any further questions or concerns should be directed to the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office.”

See the full statement below:

Alabama A&M University President Andrew Hugine, Jr. released the following statement, “Our hearts go out to Mr. Ousley’s family, as well as the extended family of friends and faculty at AAMU who might have known him during his first year. Of course, our counseling team will provide counseling resources as needed, and we will be reaching out to the family.”

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

‘He Killed My Mother!’: 2 Brothers Attack Their Mom’s Murderer At His Sentencing

Brooklyn Restaurant Denies ‘Evil Rumors’ They Wanted To Paint Over Mural Of Rapper Sean Price

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Everything We Know About HBCU Student Javaon Ousley Who Was Killed In Alabama Police Shooting was originally published on newsone.com