San Antonio Spurs To Reportedly Retire Tony Parker’s Jersey Next Season

Over the last 20 years, there haven’t been many teams in all of sports more consistent than the San Antonio Spurs — and the era that featured Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker is officially coming to an end.

Both Duncan and Ginobili had their jerseys retired by the Spurs organization following their retirements, and according to NBA.com, San Antonio is planning on doing the same for Parker this coming season during a November 11 game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Parker played 18 years in the NBA, 17 with the Spurs, and won four NBA titles and a Finals MVP while in San Antonio. Parker was a crucial member for each of the Spurs title runs since the turn of the millennium. His penchant for getting into the paint at will, hitting mid-range jumpers and being a fierce competitor alongside Duncan and Ginobili.

Parker is one of only three internationally born players to have won a Finals MVP award (Hakeem Olajuwon, Dirk Nowitzki) and finished his career as No. 17 on the career assists list. Alongside his NBA career, Parker had an excellent international career with the French National Team. Parker won a Eurobasket MVP, was the Eurobasket MVP twice, FIBA Europe Player of the Year twice and led the French National team to the Eurobasket title over Slovenia in 2013.

In the NBA, Parker was a six-time All-Star, made the All-NBA second team three times and made the NBA All-Rookie first team in 2002.

Parker is a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer considering what he was able to accomplish both in the NBA and internationally. More than anything else, though, he was a part of a core that’s almost unheard of in the NBA. Parker, Duncan and Ginobili played together for 14 years, winning better than 71 percent of their games during those seasons.

There is no word on who will be in attendance for Parker’s jersey retirement ceremony, but if it’s anything like what the Spurs did for Duncan and Ginobili, it’ll be a whole Spurs family affair.

San Antonio Spurs To Reportedly Retire Tony Parker’s Jersey Next Season was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: