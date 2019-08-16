Tuesday (August 13) the life of the late Nipsey Hussle was honored by T.I. with a new exhibit at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.

Alongside co-curator James Miller and artists BK The Artist, Dizzy and Quake, T.I. hosted an exclusive event showing off the latest addition to the museum. The exhibit which was unveiled ahead of what would have been the late rapper’s 34th birthday features three pieces of artwork. A portrait of Nip comprised of all the things he loved, including his kids, books, partner Lauren London and The Marathon Store. The other pieces included a recreated version of Nipsey’s Victory Lap cover and a red and blue Crenshaw baseball jersey.

Sadly there were no official celebrations of life co-signed by the Hussle estate for Neighborhood Nip’s birthday. Lauren London did reveal by reposting a message a Nipsey Hussle Tower is being erected near the Slauson Ave shopping center. When it is finished, it will serve as the new memorial being that Nip’s The Marathon Clothing Store will be shutting its doors to the public.

To get a better look at the art pieces from the museum, check out the post below and never forget The Marathon Continues.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nipsey Hussle Tribute Exhibit At Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum Unveiled By T.I. was originally published on hiphopwired.com

