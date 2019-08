Check out this fun interview with our own Aladdin “Prince of the Airwayz” and R&B Legends Slim and Mike of 112. They chop it up with Aladdin about how they have sustained longevity spanning over 20 years in the music game, show love to their favorite current R&B artist, and give a mini-concert as they play Think Quick! Check it out!

