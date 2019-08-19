Access Denied: 50 Cent Admits To Denying Entry To Wendy Williams At His Pool Party

Legendary troll/rapper 50 Cent admitted to denying Wendy Williams access to his Tycoon pool party last weekend. The party which Fif as has been promoting for weeks finally arrived in New York City and plenty of celebs came out to hang with the “Waknsta” rapper. When Williams arrived she found out first-hand she was not welcomed to join in on the fun.

Sunday footage surfaced of Wendy Williams being denied entry to the party. 50 Cent confirmed the rumors of Williams getting blocked by sharing an Instagram post with a video featuring Williams.

“[Y]ou can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me,”

50 is no fan of Williams who has questioned his sexuality, Fif responded by making light of her highly publicized substance abuse issues. Fans knowing the history between the two wondered why would Wendy Williams even bother to attend a party hosted by the rapper in the first place?

Based on her posts on her IG account, it would appear that Williams was celebrating her son’s 19th birthday. Fif’s pool party might have been one of the stops on the list. To counter the notorious debt collector, she posted photos of herself with Snoop Dogg who was in town and performed at the party.

50 Cent has not responded to Williams IG posts, and some fans are pointing out she was still outs. Being that he is very petty, we won’t be surprised if he does eventually.

