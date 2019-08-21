Cardi B Has Some Words For The NYPD

Cardi B have some words for the New York Police Department. Cardi’s best friend Star, was planning on doing a back-to-school giveaway at a school in Brownsville, New York. According to Cardi, the back-to-school event was stopped by the police, who scared the principal of the school.

Cardi said on Instagram, “I find that sh*t so f**ked up by the NYPD, it’s like this is really for the kids; shorty was really coming out her pockets, just to help the community, and it was for kids to have a fun, positive day.”I just find that sh*t so f**ed up. And f**k you and motherf**king suck a fart and suffocate on it. F**k you!”

