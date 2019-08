Rapper Tee Grizzley’s car was shot up in Detroit, killing his manager. No full details have been released, however sources confirmed that Tee Grizzley‘s manager, was hit in the attack and has passed away. Sources say the shooting might’ve been targeted towards Tee and the shooting appears to have been a drive-by. No updates have been given whether or not Grizzley was hit.

Pray for #teegrizzley his car was shot up in Detroit & his manager was killed. His condition is unknown ATM. 😓🙏🏾 (SWIPE) pic.twitter.com/cs7rJLR3RA — DJVONTV (@djvontv) August 21, 2019

Back in 2017, Grizzley revealed in a post on Facebook that his beloved aunt is managing his career.

