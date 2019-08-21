Many people have offered their thoughts on the new Roc Nation and NFL partnership that was made possible by Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The latest to share their thoughts is Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, who harshly criticized Jay-Z while having a sit-down with ABC News.

“This deal between Jay-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line,” Geragos said. The attorney then called the deal “cold-blooded,” and said that Kaepernick wasn’t informed about it, despite Jay-Z’s claim that he was. “I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that Colin had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL,” Geragos continued.

Geragos is not the only one who took issue with the deal Jay made with the NFL. Eric Reid was very vocal about his dissatisfaction with the deal, and he spoke out on Twitter when the deal was announced. He has continued his verbal assault of Jay-Z since, stating that Jay “wore [Kaepernick’s] jersey, told people not perform at the super bowl because of the treatment that the NFL did to Colin and now he’s going to be a part-owner. It’s kind of despicable.”

The aspect of Jay-Z becoming an NFL owner is what makes people question this move so harshly. Hov had seemingly aligned himself with the moral consciousness that is everything Kaepernick sacrificed to make his point. To many, it seems Jay-Z has undermined his efforts to make what seems to be millions off the back of what could be rightfully claimed as Kaepernick’s work.

Artists like Cardi B., Freddie Gibbs, Killer Mike have supported Jay Z, while Funkmaster Flex, Jermaine Dupri and players Eric Reid and Kenny Stills have questioned whether the Roc-A-Fella founder is trying to “Inspire Change” or line his pockets with billions as the next owner of an NFL team.

Colin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Calls Jay-Z Deal with NFL ‘Cold Blooded’ was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: