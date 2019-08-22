According to TMZ, Drake is being sued for his hit singles “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings”

Samuel Nicholas III, a producer who goes by the name Sam Skully, is claiming the his beat, “Roll Call,” which was originally released in 2000, was sampled in “In My Feelings.” Skully, who is from New Orleans, is also claiming that he was never contacted or asked for permission to use the sample. “In My Feelings” was produced by TrapMoneyBenny and BlaqNmilD.

Along with “In My Feelings,” there is a discrepancy over the smash hit ladies anthem “Nice for What.”

Skully is also suing Drake for lifting another portion of one of his beats for “Nice for What,” which was produced by BlaqNmilD and Murda Beatz.

TMZ reports that Big Freedia — as well as labels Asylum Records, Cash Money Records, and Republic Records — were also included in the suit. Skully is suing for damages.

Drake is not the only artist being sued for not properly attributing music over the last couple days. In July, Lil Nas X was sued over a montage of “Old Town Road” songs. Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Travis Scott, have all run into some lawsuits over people claiming they were rightfully paid for songs that they produced or helped produce.

Here’s Why Drake’s Being Sued for ‘Nice for What’ and ‘In My Feelings’ was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: