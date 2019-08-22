HHW Premiere: Dash Gwoppovelli’s – “Top Down” [Video]

Summer ’19 might feel like it’s coming to an end but Dash Gwoppovelli isn’t ready to let that warm seasonal feeling go. HipHopWired is coming through with the exclusive world premiere for his latest summer-time inspired visual for “Top Down” to keep that mellowed out and relaxed vibe we love during the mid months of the year.

With Marty McFly at the helm, DG explains what he was aiming for with his latest release.

“This is that feel good music,” says Dash. “When you have been through so much, it’s a sigh of relief to have that moment to relax and ride with the top down. I hope everyone gets to chill for a while like that over the Summer.”

Check out Dash Gwoppovelli’s JustDoItBrisk-produced “Top Down” (which you can download right here) below and let us know if it’s something you can ride out for the rest of the summer and beyond.

