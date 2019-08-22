A Columbia mom facing murder charges in the death of her newborn baby, has been release on bond.

Moira Akers’ bail was set at $150,000 and she posted in Tuesday.

The 38-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges after she place her newborn boy in a zipped plastic bag after her home birth back in November 2018, suffocating him.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Mom Accused of Suffocating Newborn Release on Bond was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

