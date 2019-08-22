CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Mom Accused of Suffocating Newborn Release on Bond

Generic hammer, 20 May 2002. AFR Picture by TAMARA VONINSKI

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

A Columbia mom facing murder charges in the death of her newborn baby, has been release on bond.

Moira Akers’ bail was set at $150,000 and she posted in Tuesday.

The 38-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges after she place her newborn boy in a zipped plastic bag after her home birth back in November 2018, suffocating him.

See Also: Bronx Mother Who Allegedly Threw Newborn Out Of Building Being Probed For Previous Infant Death

See Also: Nurse Sues Hospital For Reassigning Her After Dad Of Newborn Writes Alleged Racist Note

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Mom Accused of Suffocating Newborn Release on Bond was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close