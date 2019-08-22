Reginae Carter Buys Her First Crib, She Calls It Her “Dream Home”

Congratulations are in order for Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s daughter Reginae. The 20-year-old just bought her first home. Not too shabby, right? Previously, Reginae toyed with the decision to skip out on college and focus on an acting career. Things must be going great for her! In her IG caption, Reginae calls the property her “dream home”, so we assume she didn’t spare any expenses.

“Today is a big day for me ! At the age of 20 years old , I just got the keys to my own house. I’m a homeowner now so blessed and thankful ! This process was the most tedious process I’ve ever had to be apart of in my life lol but I’m so glad it’s finally over ! Big thanks to @b_luxurious for helping me find my dream home house warming coming soon ! Imma need MTV cribs to come holla at me lol ! #sohappy#blessed”

Today is a big day for me ! At the age of 20 years old , I just got the keys to my own house 🤗 I’m a homeowner now 🎊so blessed and thankful ! This process was the most tedious process I’ve ever had to be apart of… https://t.co/ccl1uZXQgk — Love me (@reginae_carter1) August 21, 2019

Congratulations Reginae!

