Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political Satire To Terrorism & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Co-Stars In New Mystery Movie

The Wire‘s Michael K. Williams and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw of Beyond The Lights fame are taking on the mystery genre thanks to their upcoming movie Motherless Brooklyn.

The movie was written and directed by Edward Norton and includes an all-star cast of Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Norton himself. Set in 1950s New York, the movie follows a private detective with Tourette Syndrome, Lionel Essrog, who seeks to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Essrog’s investigation causes him to unravel secrets that lead him to the gin-soaked jazz clubs of Harlem, to the rough slums of Brooklyn and finally, to the privileged halls of New York’s power brokers.

It definitely seems like it’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Check out the trailer above and you can mark your calendar for a November 29 release!

If you need a little bit of satire in your life, especially in these dark times of domestic and international terrorism, IFC Films just released the trailer for the satirical movie The Day Shall Come. The flick is helmed by comedian Chris Morris and stars newcomer Marchánt Davis, Anna Kendrick and Daniele Brooks. The official description reads:

“Moses Al Shabaz (Marchánt Davis) is a small-time Miami street preacher whose far-fetched revolutionary ideas find unexpected legitimacy when a Middle Eastern terrorist organization offers to help fund his dream of overthrowing the US government. The problem? His backer is the US government and it’s all part of an elaborate scheme to entrap Moses and make his arrest the latest national security “win.” But when Moses doesn’t take the bait, FBI agent Kendra Glack (Anna Kendrick) must resort to increasingly outlandish—and risky—lengths to get her man.”

The flick is sure to be a riot with some pointed commentary. You can check out the comedic, action-packed trailer above and watch out for the movie when it hits certain theaters and VOD on September 27!

Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political Satire To Terrorism & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Co-Stars In New Mystery Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

