Silly Ass News: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Craziness

Have you tried it yet? What’s IT, you ask. The only thing people have been talking about over these past few days. The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich! Lordy, Lordy, Lordy! I don’t think anyone imagined that this whole situation would turn out like this. The Morning Hustle Crew made the point that Black Twitter and the Black Community needs to get behind voting the same way we all got behind this sandwich… but that’s neither here nor there. Watch the full video of today’s silly ass news…
