Common ft. Jill Scott “Show Me That You Love,” Little Brother “Black Magic (Make It Better)” & More | Daily Visuals

Even before Common became the example of how a man is supposed to go about life and the obstacles it brings, he was still dropping gems in his records about what it takes to face the trials and tribulations that we’re sure to go through as we grow. Needless to say he’s only gotten better at it throughout the years.

In his Jill Scott and Samora Pinderhighes assisted clip to “Show Me That You Love,” the Hip-Hop OG highlights the moments spent with his daughter (or lack thereof) and how it helped him take a more active role in her life. Lesson!

Keeping with the theme of Hip-Hop OG’s, Little Brother makes their long awaited return to the game and in their retro visual to “Black Magic (Make It Better)” take to Black Wall Street in Durham, NC to rock a crowd that’s been waiting for this vibe to groove to for years.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joell Ortiz, Trap Manny featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

COMMON FT. JILL SCOTT & SAMORA PINDERHUGHES – “SHOW ME THAT YOU LOVE”

LITTLE BROTHER – “BLACK MAGIC (MAKE IT BETTER)”

JOELL ORTIZ – “BEFORE HIP-HOP”

TRAP MANNY FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “ALONE”

GIGGS FT. SWIZZ BEATZ – “TERMINATOR”

ARIN RAY & KEHLANI – “CHANGE”

DEAR SILAS – “TIRAMISU”

UKNOWSCOTT – “INTERLUDE”

SHAWN SMITH – “FOMO”

BRANDON MARQUISTE – “GET OUT YO FEELINGS”

TRAVIS THOMPSON – “GOD’S FAVORITE”

RUCCI – “I AIN’T GON LIE”

