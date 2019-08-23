Travis Scott Netflix Documentary Officially On The Way, Watch Trailer

Travis Scott’s story is about to be told on the big little screen. It looks like he has a project slotted with the world’s most popular subscription-based media service.

As spotted on Complex, the Houston, Texas native hinted that he has a full-length visual on the way. Earlier today he took to his Instagram account to tease the release. “GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT. . !!!MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300 Houston, TX 77092” he wrote. The post was a photo of some VHS tapes fully outfitted with the artwork sleeves.

Shortly after the announcement, a crew started outfitting the Movie Exchange location with posters of Look Mom I Can Fly. Fans arrived within minutes.

It’s Official!! @trvisXX just announced his pop up at 290 & 34th. Fans showed up within minutes. We’re about to see the surprise giveaway for #Houston fans. #khou11 🤫🤫 I know but am sworn to secrecy. #astroworld #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/hJbc5Tg5id — Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) August 22, 2019

Upon further investigation of the VHS promotional piece all signs point to the film documenting the making of Cactus Jack’s Astroworld album. The copy reads “JOIN TRAVIS SCOTT AND THE RAGERS ON A ROLLERCOASTER RIDE TO ASTROWORLD. TAPE INCLUDES NEVER BEFORE SEEN FOOTAGE INCLUDING THE MAKING OF “ASTROWORLD” THE ALBUM – EARLY FATHERHOOD – THE FOUNDING OF CATCUS JACK THE LABEL – EXCLUSIVE TOUR FOOTAGE & MUCH MORE.”

Back cover of @trvisXX’s Netflix documentary. Looks like we’re getting tour footage, founding of the label and some FATHERHOOD footage as well! #LookMomICanFly #LMICF pic.twitter.com/GCMIN9hmY6 — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 22, 2019

Look Mom I Can Fly will premiere on Netflix August 28. The doc is described as “a front row seat of Scott’s life in the months surrounding the release of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld” is a directed by White Trash Taylor.

