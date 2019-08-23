Southern Hip-Hop Mag Ozone Resurfaces With Special Jeezy Edition

Fans of southern Hip-Hop no doubt remember Atlanta-based magazine Ozone for its coverage of artists in the region and nationwide. After publishing its last print issue in 2010, Ozone resurfaced with a special edition to tie in with Jeezy‘s latest album, TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman.

Just as he did in 2005, Jeezy covers the special edition issue in classic Hip-Hop magazine fashion. The event celebrates the final chapter of the popular Thug Motivation series as Jeezy promises he’s going to retire to focus on new ventures.

“I can’t think of anyone better than Jeezy to resurrect OZONE,” Julia Beverly, Ozone’s founder and editor-in-chief. said. “Both of our brands represent authenticity, that 100% real hustle. He’s always been an artist who’s willing to put in the work, and clearly it’s paid off with his career longevity.”

Fans can pick up a copy of the Jeezy Ozone edition for just $11 bucks, which of course comes with a download of the new album. Find it by following this link.

