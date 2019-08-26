Asking For A Friend: Did This Boss Cross The Line?

Angie Ange and Lore’l came across a letter from an employee who had started a new job and had a great relationship with her boss. She went to him to request a few days off and mentioned her boyfriend. Her boss said she was misleading so he didn’t grant her request for the time off. It seems that this boss had a crush on her and got his feelings hurt when he found out she was in a relationship smh! We asked our listeners what they think she should do and if this situation has ever happened to them? Let us know your advice below…

