Asking For A Friend: Did This Boss Cross The Line?

Angie Ange and Lore’l came across a letter from an employee who had started a new job and had a great relationship with her boss. She went to him to request a few days off and mentioned her boyfriend. Her boss said she was misleading so he didn’t grant her request for the time off. It seems that this boss had a crush on her and got his feelings hurt when he found out she was in a relationship smh! We asked our listeners what they think she should do and if this situation has ever happened to them? Let us know your advice below…
View this post on Instagram
#AskingForAFriend @GoAngie and @StarringLorel came across a letter from an employee who's work relationship with her boss changed when she mentioned she has a boyfriend… (Full Letter In our instaStory) Do you think he was trying to get with her? Has this happened to you before? Let us know below…