Paul Mooney Denies Claims Of Sleeping With Richard Pryor’s Son

A video clip of Richard Pryor‘s former bodyguard, Rashon Khan, exploded onto the Internet on Monday (August 26), with the man claiming Paul Mooney “violated” Pryor’s son, Richard Pryor, Jr. thus putting out a $1 million hit on him. Mooney has responded to the growing chatter and says he’s never slept with the son and also said that the hit claim is also untrue.

Kahn claims Richard Sr. offered him $1 mil to kill Mooney or to find someone else to do it.

Paul Mooney’s publicist, Cassandra Williams, tells TMZ … “there is no validity to Rashon Kahn’s statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney.”

In the clip … Kahn claims Richard and Paul’s “relationship became fragile because Paul Mooney had f****d Richard’s son by that time. He violated … Paul took advantage of the situation.”

Kahn says he thought Richard was just high when he first mentioned the bounty, so he double-checked with him the following week, and claims Richard made it clear he was serious.

It’s certainly relevant to mention Kahn is currently promoting an upcoming tell-all book.

As we reported in our coverage of the ordeal, Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, says that Pryor’s son admitted to the incident during a luncheon held for his father after his funeral.

