We’re so excited for our Detroit family making a long run on “American’s Got Talent”! The Detroit Youth Choir has made it to the quarterfinals and we want them to bring the ultimate win back to the D! The Morning Hustle crew was so inspired by their performance that they were taken back to the classic film, Sister Act 2. While reminiscing; Lore’l, Angie Ange and Jordan broke out into “Oh Happy Day” but let’s just say, On Air Jordan should’ve kept his singing voice off air…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: