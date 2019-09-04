Hosea Chanchez Opens Up About Being Molested

Earlier this week, there was news circulating about a statement the former TV star from CW/BET’s hit sitcom, ‘The Game’ Hosea Chanchez, made. Chanchez played the character Malik Wright, a superstar quarterback for the San Diego Sabers who was the son of his manager Tasha Mack. Every week, for years he would bring out laughs on the faces of watchers for years, but on Monday, the news he dropped had us all appalled. He opened about the serious…being molested at the age of 14 by his friend’s father.
Im Hosea chanchez and when I was 14 years old I was molested BY my friends father. This man is a predator, preying on children who’s trust he’s falsely built through lies, manipulation, threats and secrets. I hope this truth helps to stop child molesting predators from sexually assaulting more children. Pedophiles have no place in our society they hide in the open and rape children who are afraid to speak up because of shame, guilt, fear, denial and the thought that no one will believe them. Im doing this to help parents and young children become aware of some of the signs and better protect themselves from sexual predators. (Swipe to read my TRUTH)
Chanchez went into detail about why it was hard for him to discuss due to it being extremely difficult for him to stomach and forcing himself to intentionally disregard any memory of the matter so society could not judge him. One thing that Chanchez stated was his predator, “was using a false hyper-masculinity as a way to sniff out my comfort level with sex and privacy.” He broke down how his friend’s father kept on preying on him and asking about his sexuality. Shout out to Hosea for being courageous enough to speak out on this heart-wrenching topic.