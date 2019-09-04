Hosea Chanchez Opens Up About Being Molested

Earlier this week, there was news circulating about a statement the former TV star from CW/BET’s hit sitcom, ‘The Game’ Hosea Chanchez, made. Chanchez played the character Malik Wright, a superstar quarterback for the San Diego Sabers who was the son of his manager Tasha Mack. Every week, for years he would bring out laughs on the faces of watchers for years, but on Monday, the news he dropped had us all appalled. He opened about the serious…being molested at the age of 14 by his friend’s father.

Chanchez went into detail about why it was hard for him to discuss due to it being extremely difficult for him to stomach and forcing himself to intentionally disregard any memory of the matter so society could not judge him. One thing that Chanchez stated was his predator, “was using a false hyper-masculinity as a way to sniff out my comfort level with sex and privacy.” He broke down how his friend’s father kept on preying on him and asking about his sexuality. Shout out to Hosea for being courageous enough to speak out on this heart-wrenching topic.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: