Big Sean may not have been trending lately but after spitting a bananas freestyle for Funkmaster Flex don’t be surprised if he’s the topic of discussion on social media.

After speaking to Funkmaster Flex about the “classics” he had up in the studio, Sean looked to etch his name alongside legends with an intense freestyle in which he spit some personal bars like,”I seen ni**as who wasn’t b*tches get b*tch smacked/I seen my daddy and my step mama get kidnapped/i’m paranoid, i’m always sittin’ up I can’t sit back like i’m tryin’ to get my six-pack from 2006 back!” That’s what happens when you eating good but still hungry.

While you still wait for Big Sean to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s subliminal shots from years ago, check him lay it down one time below over a few instrumentals and let us know where this ranks in Funk Master Flex’s all-time freestyle list.

Big Sean Went In On His Freestyle for Funkmaster Flex was originally published on hiphopwired.com

