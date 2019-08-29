An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old Marine Corps enlistee died after reportedly taking a strength test at a Maryland recruiting station.

Medics were called to help Jose Rodriguez at Recruiting Station Frederick last week, shortly after he’d taken a strength test. He died two days later.

The strength test is standard for those who sign up to be in the Marine Corps and includes pullups, two minutes of crunches and a 1 ½ mile (2.4 kilometer) run.

Rodriguez was scheduled to report to training at Parris Island, South Carolina, in September.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Marine Corps Enlistee Dies After Strength Test was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

