CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Meek Mill Unveils Renovated Basketball Courts For Youth In Philly

“When kids go to East Fairmount Park, they deserve to ball in the best conditions possible, so I’m glad they’ll have that opportunity now,” the rapper said in a statement.

Philadelphia-bred rapper Meek Mill is no stranger to philanthropy. In the past, the hip-hop star—whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams—has hosted toy giveaways and school drives benefiting children in his hometown. Williams is continuing his mission to inspire and empower the youth in Philly. According to CBS News, he recently unveiled renovated basketball courts in North Philadelphia.

The project was a collaborative effort between Williams, Puma, Roc Nation and local organizations including the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. The new courts—which are located at 33rd and Oxford—feature motivational quotes along the sidelines as well as Williams’ “Dreamchasers” logo. During the unveiling ceremony, the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper thanked those who helped bring the project to fruition and played basketball with the children who were in attendance.

Williams says he’s happy to have the platform and resources to give back to his community. “North Philly will always be home. When kids go to East Fairmount Park, they deserve to ball in the best conditions possible, so I’m glad they’ll have that opportunity now,” he said when announcing the project last year. Leaders of the initiative are beyond thankful for his continued commitment to uplift the youth in Philadelphia. “A lot of people make it, come back for a minute, get a little cameras and then they’re gone,” said Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke in a statement. “My man, he keeps coming back and I’m loving it.”

Williams has been making power moves beyond music this year. He was named co-owner of the sports apparel brand Lids and he has continued to fight for criminal justice reform by joining forces with lawmakers to propose a probation and parole reform bill. His 12-year gun and drug case recently came to an end.

SEE ALSO:

#BossMoves: Meek Mill Named Co-Owner Of The Sports Apparel Brand Lids

Meek Mill And Lawmakers Propose Probation Reform Bill

Participant wearing festive costume at Notting Hill Carnival, Notting Hill, London, London, England.

Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago! Your Favorite Celebs And Public Figures From The Island

13 photos Launch gallery

Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago! Your Favorite Celebs And Public Figures From The Island

Continue reading Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago! Your Favorite Celebs And Public Figures From The Island

Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago! Your Favorite Celebs And Public Figures From The Island

On this day in 1962, Trinidad and Tobago proclaimed its independence from Britain by the People's National Movement (PNM) founder. Colonized into the British Empire in 1797, the country fought for years to be independent. After the Federation of the British Antilles ended in 1961, Trinidad and Tobago gained its independence. At 12 a.m. on August 31, the British flag was lowered and Trinidad and Tobago flag was hoisted. See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: 'She's The One Person Who Could Crush Trump' Trinidad and Tobago's first Prime Minister Eric Williams famously said in 1962, "Democracy means equality for all in education, in the public service and in private employment... Democracy means the protection of the weak against the strong... Democracy means the responsibility of the government to its citizens, the protection of the citizen from the exercise of arbitrary power... Democracy means the freedom of worship for all and the subordination of the right of any race to the overriding right of the human race." Their independence is being celebrated all over social media. One user wrote, "Happy Independence Day to my twin island, Trinidad and Tobago. Our Nation’s people radiates a blazing red aura that is unmistakably magnificent and distinct. I am proud to be from an that’s boasts such a magnanimous and happy people." Another person tweeted, "Happy Independence Day to my country,I may have been born in Brooklyn but I grew up and was raised in Trinidad. I take a lot of pride in being Trini #Trinitodabone." There are also countless posts on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B11NIC8HcqU/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B11IcavnkPj/?igshid=16khzj72t51nr   https://www.instagram.com/p/B11PGYHJHCx/ In honor of Trinidad and Tobago's independence check out some of the more noteworthy people of Trinidad and Tobago descent.

Meek Mill Unveils Renovated Basketball Courts For Youth In Philly was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close