Kevin Hart reportedly suffered major back injuries following a car accident in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Hart, 40, was a passenger inside his Plymouth Barracuda as the car veered off Mulholland Drive and crashed in the Malibu Hills. Hart and the driver of the vehicle were treated for back injuries as a result of the crash.

Per TMZ, the car “smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside” and its roof was caved in. It’s a miracle Hart and all of those within the vehicle survived the crash.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former Biz Partners

RELATED: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make A Comeback With ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ [WATCH]

Reports: Kevin Hart Suffers Major Back Injuries After Car Crash was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: