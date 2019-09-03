Asking For A Friend: How Do You Handle Annoying Neighbors?!

Around 8:30am every morning we like to throw out a question to our listeners during a segment called “Asking For A Friend”. This morning Lore’l was the “friend” and had to vent about her neighbor who leaves trash outside of his door in their apartment building almost every day! SMH! Watch the video to hear the full story.

Jordan and Angie also share some of their experiences with annoying neighbors and how they handled it. We then let our listeners leave comments and share their own stories over the air….

