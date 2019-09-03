Malik Yoba turned heads last week after revealing that he is “trans attracted” and has endured an onslaught of comments both positive and negative. In the wake of the revelation, the veteran actor thanked fans for their support but is now facing allegations that he solicited underage trans prostitutes previously.
In an Instagram video, the Empire star reached out to his fans and checked detractors who aimed some words at his children for his choice.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Labor Day Fam!! 💙❤️ Thank you all who have reached out to me with love and support over the last 24 hours. Thank you @bet and all others who have spread this message of hope that it is ok to be who the FUCK you are no matter what other ppl say as long as you ain’t hurting nobody. Fear and shame should not be our gods. Freedom and love of all of HUMAN-ity should be the order of the day! SEE YOU IN DC FOR @transmarchondc AND Love + Trauma : The Trans Experience. Go to site for all upcoming details 🙏🏾🏳️🌈🤟🏾
“I apologize to my own children because my kids got some foul messages with folks thinking that it’s okay because you don’t understand something,” Yoba said via an Instagram video. “Just because you don’t understand something does not make it wrong or does not make people wrong. I don’t even understand all of it, but I’m willing to ask questions.”
A trans woman by the name of Mariah Lopez Ebony has since come forth to accuse the actor of soliciting her services when she was 13 and again at 16, blasting Yoba for confusing his love of trans women.
Yoba has yet to answer the allegations.
—
Photo: WENN
Malik Yoba Thanks Fans After Saying He’s Trans Attracted, Gets Accused Of Soliciting Underage Trans Prostitutes was originally published on hiphopwired.com