Back to School Bus Safety and Class Checklist

The first bell of the Fall semester has rung and we are providing a back-to-school bus safety and checklist sure to get you and your students off to a successful semester.

School Bus Safety

Drivers who pass the bus before all lights have stopped flashing may face the following penalties

School Checklist

First, it’s important to be present and on time for the first day of school. Maintaining good attendance throughout the school year. Good attendance means better grades and higher achievement. Next, all students are required to have certain immunizations. Check with your doctor for your vaccination records.

CLICK HERE for more tips.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 11 photos Launch gallery #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 1. Black Girls Rock! Source: 1 of 11 2. Missy Elliott Source: 2 of 11 3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source: 3 of 11 4. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source: 4 of 11 5. Harriet Tubman Source: 5 of 11 6. Viola Davis Source: 6 of 11 7. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett Source: 7 of 11 8. Sojourner Truth Source: 8 of 11 9. Serena Williams Source: 9 of 11 10. Rosa Parks Source: 10 of 11 11. Shirley Chisholm Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:Fox Baltimore

Back to School Bus Safety and Class Checklist was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com