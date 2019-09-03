“Hot Girl Summer” Video Just Dropped

‘Hot Girl Summer’ music video is officially out and we are going crazy in love! As Hot Girl Summer is officially coming to an end and transitioning into what Megan Thee Stallion calls a Hot Nerd Semester, she blessed us with the highly anticipated music video. The rising rapper collaborated with fellow female rapper, Nicki Minaj, singer Ty Dolla $ign and producer/rapper Juicy J. The video had appearances from the DMV’s very own comedian Jay Cole; other appearances French Montana, Ari Lennox and the rest you will have to watch to see.

