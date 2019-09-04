Happy Birthday Beyoncé Head Wrap Song!

The Morning Hustle
| 09.04.19
Dismiss
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

We all know that Wednesdays are extra special because we dedicate this day, each and every week to all of the hard working women out there! Along with the special interviews and shoutouts, On Air Jordan does a Workin’ Women Wednesday freestyle for his head wrap song. But, today is it not only WWW but it’s the Queen B herself, Beyoncé’s Birthday!! So of course today’s head wrap song was dedicated to her! Check out the video to see some of her beautiful head wraps and see if you can catch all of the Beyoncé references Jordan added in this freestyle…

 

Beyonce and Jay-Z "On the Run II" Tour - Glasgow

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close