Happy Birthday Beyoncé Head Wrap Song!

We all know that Wednesdays are extra special because we dedicate this day, each and every week to all of the hard working women out there! Along with the special interviews and shoutouts, On Air Jordan does a Workin’ Women Wednesday freestyle for his head wrap song. But, today is it not only WWW but it’s the Queen B herself, Beyoncé’s Birthday!! So of course today’s head wrap song was dedicated to her! Check out the video to see some of her beautiful head wraps and see if you can catch all of the Beyoncé references Jordan added in this freestyle…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: