Hate Is Life: Azealia Banks Thinks Lizzo Is Making A Fool Of Herself

Lizzo has officially made it. No we are not talking about the MTV Music Awards. She is now the target of one of music’s most spiteful detractors.

As spotted on Complex Azealia Banks has decided to throw her two cents on pop’s newest sweetheart. The Harlem native left a series of scathing comments aimed at Lizzo suggesting the singer is doing the jig for the man. “Lmao the fact that the public and the media has been keeping this fat girl joke going for so long is honestly peak boredom” she wrote. But wait the hate doesn’t stop there.

Banks, who hasn’t had a song buzzing since 2011 with “212”, also criticized Liz’s chart topping hit “Truth Hurts” and her swag. “The song is not good, nor is the dumpy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millennial mammy of sorts.”

She proceeded to also throw other artists under the bus and if we are reading this right puts herself in the same light as Beyoncé. “Like illiterate Cardi then fat Lizzo. They are really choosing the worst of the black womens crop to advertise America with,” she wrote. “I guess they saw us moving too fast with it because if you realize, after Beyoncé became political in ways they didn’t like the elite stopped giving her that top top spot and started cycling out these lessers like Cardi and Lizzo (even Lil Nas X trash ass buckbreak mountain anthem) giving them Beyoncé level accolades while both being no where near the level of black female excellence she is.”

