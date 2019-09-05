NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago Youth Programs, Meek Mill, Rapsody & Vic Mensa Will Visit

JAY-Z has been catching heat following the announcement of his partnership with the NFL. Many were quick to try and cancel Hova without letting things pan out. Slowly but surely, we are learning what Roc Nation’s involvement with the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative will bring starting with Chicago’s youth.

According to TMZ, sources close to the NFL revealed the league will be donating $400,000 to 2 Chicago groups that give at-risk youth alternatives to gangs and gun violence. Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor as well as Rapsody and Vic Mensa will be visiting both of the programs that were handpicked and vetted by Roc Nation.

Per TMZ:

One of the groups is BBF (Better Boys Foundation) Family Services — which, we’re told, Vic and Rapsody will visit Wednesday. Founded in the 1960s … BBF says it provides education, employment, and youth services, as well as family health programs to more than 400 families.

The other group, Crusher’s Club , says its mission is to help Chicago kids “restore their lives and improve their neighborhoods.” Meghan and Meek will be at Crusher’s on Thursday … ahead of their NFL Kickoff concert.

As we reported, Meek and Meghan came on board, not just to perform the NFL Kickoff concert, but as advocates for Inspire Change — the league’s arm to support player and team efforts to focus on education, police and community relation and criminal justice reform.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Chicago will serve as the “prototype” for future philanthropic endeavors with the NFL, Roc Nation, and Players Coalition continuing to do the same in every NFL city. Looks it’s more than just “merch” and concerts being pushed in the name of social justice.

Does this change your view on Jigga man’s deal with the NFL? Or is he still on the cancellation block? Let us know in the comment section below.

