It looks like R. Kelly needs a bigger wake up than we all thought. He apparently thinks he will be good outside of solitary confinement.

TMZ is reporting that the embattled singer is not too concerned about serving any time in Chicago. According to their unnamed source Kells feels confident about his chances in general population due to his legendary status in the town. In his mind inmates will look up to him and therefore treat him better than other convicts who have minors on their rap sheet. For those not in the know prisoners doing bids for pedophilia are often targets for violation of the worst kind.

R Kelly appeared for a status hearing in federal court in Chicago today. — Grace Hauck (@grace_hauck) September 4, 2019

The story alleges his level of comfort only applies to Chi-Town as he feels his chances of staying safe in New York or Minnesota will not be as high. His lawyer was quick to remind the celebrity gossip site that the Illinois facility has security measures in place to keep not only Robert safe but everyone else.

#rkelly is now out of solitary (the SHU) and in population — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) September 3, 2019

R. Kelly has been held without bond at the Metropolitan Correctional Center since July 11. His lawyers will return to court to argue that their client should be released until the start of his trial which is slated for April 27.

Photo: Getty/Chicago Tribune

Pied Piper of the Pokey R. Kelly Doesn't Fear Doing Time In Chicago, NYC Not So Much…

