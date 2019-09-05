Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against His Former Associates At Trials

We all knew it would come to this and the day finally seems to be arriving: Tekashi “Henry Hill” 6ix9ine will be taking the stand.

XXL is reporting that the “Fefe” rapper is gearing up to testify against some of his old Nine Trey Gangsta Blood homies turned alleged kidnappers, Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack when their trial begins next Monday (Sep. 9).

Based on listed information that coincides with Tekashi—namely the prosecution’s listing of CW-2 (cooperating witness two) as having been kidnapped on July 22, 2018, and the prosecution’s request for defense attorneys to ignore the witness’ October 2015 sexual misconduct conviction—6ix9ine is expected to take the stand against the two men at some point during the trial even though his name isn’t listed in the docs.

While prosecutors think 6ix9ine was kidnapped by Ellison, Ellison’s attorney, Devereaux Cannick, says the abduction was faked for the sake of 6ix9ine’s album promotion.

“No robbery or kidnapping or assault happened,” he told Page Six last month. “He was about to drop another album…gotta get that buzz up. That’s how he makes money.”

That’s a good defense but kidnapping, beating and robbing a rapper who constantly took to social media claiming he’d never get touched wouldn’t exactly help his career in a positive manner. Just sayin.’

Still, putting hands and robbing the rainbow haired rapper isn’t the only charges the two are facing as the two men was also indicted “for participating in a racketeering conspiracy for their criminal involvement in Nine Trey, using and carrying firearms, which were brandished and discharged, in connection with the racketeering conspiracy.”

Mack was also indicted for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and MDMA and using and carrying a firearm in connection with the narcotics conspiracy. For his own set of separate charges, Ellison was indicted for using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to, or possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, which was brandished, and two counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering. The former charge is thought to be related to 6ix9ine’s kidnapping last year.

If word that Tekashi is to get his freedom back as early as 2020 is to be believed then we’re pretty sure the Brooklyn rapper is prepared to sing like the chart topping artist he was when he idiotically posted a video in which he put a hit out on Chief Keef’s cousin not long before they were shot at in Manhattan.

If only Tekashi 6ix9ine was tight with his “president” Donald Trump before the fame and fortune we might actually be rooting for him to drop dime.

