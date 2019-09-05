First Section of Maryland’s Purple Line to Be Installed

Maryland’s Purple Line is another step closer to becoming reality.
The first section of track was installed Thursday. The 16.2-mile light rail line will run between New Carrollton in Prince George’s County and Bethesda in Montgomery County in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.
There are 21 stations planned for the Purple Line. It will connect MARC, Amtrak and local bus service.
The Purple Line will cost the state $5.6 billon to complete.
Source: CBS Baltimore
