Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The October Cover Of Elle

It cannot be denied that Lizzo pretty much owns 2019.
From killing it at the BET Awards and the MTV VMAs, along with reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 List this week for her hit single “Truth Hurts,” the Detroit native is having an incredible year.
She marks the 5th Black woman rule these charts the entire decade!
She’s also graced the covers of some pretty elite mags including The Cut, Allure, and Essence. And now the infectious twerking floutist just nabbed another one: The October issue of Elle.
And babeeee….she looks amazing in this Gaultier Parisgreen couture puffer cape, black Christian Siriano bodysuit and a strapless bra by one her best stan, Rihanna, from the Savage x Fenty line.
View this post on Instagram
“I take self-love very seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself,” @lizzobeeating told ELLE. “I didn’t love who I was because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?” Link in bio for the full #ELLEWIM cover story. ELLE October 2019: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @lizzobeeating Written by: Allison Takeda Photographed by: @yvanfabing Styled by: @annatrevelyan Wearing: @jpgaultierofficial, @csiriano, @savagexfenty, @debeersofficial Hair: @theshelbyswain Makeup: @iwantalexx Manicure: @joannanewboldnails Set design by: Kei Yoshino at Bryant Artists @keiyoshino_set Produced by: Noir Productions @noir.productions
“I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself,” she admitted. “I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation,” the 31-year-old admitted to Elle.
“My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”
Hail to the Queen!
View this post on Instagram
@lizzobeeating on early career struggles: “I just felt like I was throwing music into the world and not even making a splash. I was crying in my room all day. I said, ‘If I stop making music now, nobody would fucking care.’ I just made the decision to keep going as an artist. And I’m so grateful I did, but it was by the skin of my teeth.” Link in bio for the full #ELLEWIM cover story. ELLE October 2019: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @lizzobeeating Written by: Allison Takeda Photographed by: @yvanfabing Styled by: @annatrevelyan Wearing: @alexanderwangny, @gucci, @debeersofficial, @bajaeast, @moschino, @cartier, @giuseppezannoti, Hair: @theshelbyswain Makeup: @iwantalexx Manicure: @joannanewboldnails Set design by: Kei Yoshino at Bryant Artists @keiyoshino_set Produced by: Noir Productions @noir.production
Serving us all the body!
View this post on Instagram
“I just felt like I was throwing music into the world and not even making a splash. A tree was falling in the forest and not making a sound, you know? I was crying in my room all day. I said, ‘If I stop making music now, nobody would fucking care’. So I just made the decision to keep going as an artist. And I’m so grateful I did, but it was by the skin of my teeth.” – @elleusa link in bio
When looking to her next album, she’s clear that regardless of how many copies she sells, she is all about making her music, her way.
“If my next album doesn’t do anything like this [one], and this was just a one-time thing, I’m going to be grateful. And I’m also gonna have a fan base that I can tour on. I’ve been touring for a long time—why would that stop? I’m gonna continue to do that forever.”
Word.
The October 2019 issue of ELLE hits newsstands on September 26.
RELATED NEWS:
Hatin’ Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For Calling Lizzo A ‘Fat Millennial Mammy’
GET THE LOOK: Megan Thee Stallion’s Bone Straight Inches & Lizzo’s Retro Beehive
Lizzo Wasn’t Wearing A Hat At The 2019 BET Awards, She Was Wearing Hand Painted Natural Hair
20 Times Lizzo's Style Proved She Was '100 Percent That B***h'
20 Times Lizzo's Style Proved She Was '100 Percent That B***h'
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The October Cover Of Elle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com