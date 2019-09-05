CLOSE
Fans Respond As Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement From Music To Start A Family

2011 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/AMA2011 / Getty

 

 

Looks like Nicki Minaj is dropping the mic and picking up a baby rattle. The award-winner rapper announced to fans today that she plans to retire from the music industry to start a family.

In a text popping with hearts, a kiss and a unicorn she told fans, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Fans responded quickly with words of encouragement, well wishes and most of all disbelief:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The news comes as a shock to Barbz everywhere. The question is, is Minaj really calling it quits?

It’s hard to say.

What we do know, is that such an incredible talent will be missed.

Fans Respond As Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement From Music To Start A Family was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

