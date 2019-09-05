Looks like Nicki Minaj is dropping the mic and picking up a baby rattle. The award-winner rapper announced to fans today that she plans to retire from the music industry to start a family.

In a text popping with hearts, a kiss and a unicorn she told fans, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Fans responded quickly with words of encouragement, well wishes and most of all disbelief:

You will be remembered pic.twitter.com/8Xb2iF1t1o — kirimixer (@kirimixer) September 5, 2019

this is my cue to leave earth pic.twitter.com/nwFWxHDQTC — bubbles || fan account (@arisbubbly) September 5, 2019

“PLEASE DONT PLAY WITH ME RIGHT NOW” pic.twitter.com/kRUy9cIKby — NEWYORK TO CHITOWN (@GoodGuyNelson) September 5, 2019

I love you more. Thank you for 11 years of life. You’ll forever be my Queen. Stay beautiful and stay reigning. May God bless your beautiful family. Please don’t forget me because I can never forget you. I love you sm. #ReignOnOnika — Jailiana© (@JaiLovesNicki) September 5, 2019

The news comes as a shock to Barbz everywhere. The question is, is Minaj really calling it quits?

It’s hard to say.

What we do know, is that such an incredible talent will be missed.

Fans Respond As Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement From Music To Start A Family was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com