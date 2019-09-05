Once again, it seems like A24 is coming for hearts and Oscars with a new trailer for an upcoming drama. The studio known for such award-winners like Moonlight dropped the trailer for their highly-anticipated movie Waves.

According to Shadow and Act, the film is written and directed by Trey Edward Shults and stars heavy hitters like Sterling K. Brown along with Kelvin Harrison Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie and Lucas Hedges. The flick was met with critical acclaim at the Telluride Film Festival and it’ll head to the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

The description of the film reads:

“Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times.”

You can check out the trailer for yourself below!

Sterling K. Brown is still drawing in a major audience thanks to his lead role on the NBC series This Is Us. Meanwhile, Kelvin Harrison Jr. has had sort of a breakout role in this year’s psychological drama Luce, starring Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts. With Waves aiming for a November release, it’s a prime candidate for Oscar season and surely the whole cast could cement their star status.

What do you think? Will you be heading to the theaters?

New Movie Trailer Starring Sterling K. Brown Will Have You In Your Feelings Like ‘This Is Us’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: