A couple months ago, Eddie Murphy revealed he was in negotiations with Netflix for a $70 million stand-up special. The legendary comic had zero shows planned when the news broke, but would later reveal that things wouldn’t remain that way much longer.

Murphy discussed hosting Saturday Night Live on Netflix’s Present Company with Krista Smith this coming December when he tried to casually drop that he was going on tour.

“And then next year in 2020 I’m going to go on the road and do some stand-up,” he explained. It remains to be seen if the tour will be taped specifically for a Netflix special, but we can expect the special to come sometime after his tour.

Eddie Murphy was a frequent cast member on SNL, but it was his epic stand-up specials that gained him a lot of his notoriety, and ultimately legend status. With a stand-up tour appearing to be on the horizon, along with a return to SNL, Murphy looks to be primed and ready for a comeback to revitalize his legendary comedy career.

Possibly even more exciting is the long-awaited Coming to America sequel, which will see Murphy and Arsenio Hall both reprising their roles from the 1988 comedy classic. Coming 2 America is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.

Eddie Murphy to Tour in 2020, Netflix Special to Follow was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: