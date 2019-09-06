One of the stars of OWN’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is expecting a baby. Melody Holt, the “glue” of the group and wife to Martell Holt is announcing her pregnancy.

In the gorgeous photo, Melody cradles her burgeoning bump and looks ethereal in white.

Shot the beautiful Melody Holt of the @OWNTV hit show #loveandmarriagehuntsville styled by @troyclinton full credits on ig post. Congrats boo! #pheauxtography pic.twitter.com/SJM3Him4oe — Blair Devereaux (@blairdevereaux) September 4, 2019

Melody also shared a gorgeous behind the scenes look at her maternity shoot.

Melody’s big baby news was hinted in the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” trailer. The trailer also showed her mulling over divorcing her previously unfaithful husband Martell who she has doubts about again.

Martell, however, is seemingly trying to divert attention away from his admitted infidelity by accusing Marsau Scott of cheating on his wife Latisha. There’s a nasty rumor swirling that Marsau has 20 girlfriends.

Watch the trailer below:

Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt Announces Pregnancy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

